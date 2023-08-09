Inmate dies in custody from terminal illness



Brett William Douglass, 46, passed away while awaiting trial in San Luis Obispo Superior Court

– On Sunday, a San Luis Obispo County inmate who had been transported to a Hospice Care facility in Fresno County in June died as a result of a terminal illness.

46-year-old Brett Douglass was booked into custody on March 16, 2023. He was diagnosed with cancer prior to coming into custody. He received treatment for cancer at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center while in custody of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Compassionate release had been sought by the sheriff’s office to allow Douglass to be released from custody pending his terminal status. Approval had not been granted based on the seriousness of his criminal history which included charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.

On 6-21-23 he was transferred to Hospice Care at Grand Villa Congregate Living Health Facility in Clovis, Fresno County but technically remained under the custody of the Sheriff’s Office. Douglass passed away under a doctor’s care on Sunday, while awaiting trial in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. His death is classified as an in-custody death for this reason.

His family was able to spend time with him prior to his passing and next of kin have been notified.

