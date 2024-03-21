Inmates assault deputies in Monterey County Jail

– Two Monterey County Sheriff deputies were attacked by incarcerated subjects at the Monterey County Jail, according to a press release from the County of Monterey Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Mar. 17 when deputies entered the K-Block housing unit of the jail after being informed of an incarcerated individual tattooing another prisoner, a violation of jail rules, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon contact with one of the incarcerated persons, the individual began to back up and push away from both deputies. Subsequently, four more incarcerated persons rushed in, surrounded the deputies, and repeatedly hit them with closed fists. One of the incarcerated persons took a deputy’s baton and struck the deputy in the head and back during the attack.

Multiple additional deputies responded to the housing unit and ordered the incarcerated persons to the ground. During this intervention, one of the incarcerated persons threw the baton, which had been taken from a deputy, striking another deputy and causing injury. Order was restored to the housing unit shortly afterward.

The housing unit was searched following the incident, resulting in the discovery of narcotics.

Two of the injured deputies were transported via ambulance, while one was transported via patrol vehicle to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries sustained in the attack. All three deputies were later released from the hospital and are currently recovering.

According to the press release, the following incarcerated subjects will face additional charges:

Mario A. Rodriguez:

Attempted murder Conspiracy to commit crime Participation in criminal street gang activity Assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) Taking non-firearm from peace officer Battery with serious bodily injury



Joey Valdez:

Attempted murder Conspiracy to commit crime Participation in criminal street gang activity Assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) Battery with serious bodily injury



Adam Villareal:

Attempted murder Conspiracy to commit crime Participation in criminal street gang activity Assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) Battery with serious bodily injury



Justin M. Solorio:

Attempted murder Conspiracy to commit crime Participation in criminal street gang activity Assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) Battery with serious bodily injury Possession of narcotics for sale



Jose A. Mejia:

Obstruct/resist peace officer Possession of a controlled substance Attempted murder Conspiracy to commit crime Participation in criminal street gang activity Assault with a deadly weapon (not firearm) Battery with serious bodily injury



