Instagram post with gun lands Paso Robles teen in jail

Izaiah Coleman, 19, arrested for outstanding warrant, violations of probation

– On Thursday, Paso Robles Police Department patrol officers assisted San Luis Obispo County Probation officers with a traffic stop of a suspect who was on probation and had an active warrant for his arrest. The suspect, 19-year-old Izaiah Coleman of Paso Robles, recently came to the attention of law enforcement after he reportedly posted photos of himself on social media brandishing what appeared to be a handgun (see above). His Instagram posts earned him the quick attention of law enforcement.

During the traffic stop, Coleman was arrested without incident for the outstanding warrant and violations of probation. Officers searched his vehicle and located a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The handgun was seized as evidence and appeared to be the same weapon that was brandished in the social media posts. Coleman was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony weapons violations and probation violations.

As this investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the police department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

