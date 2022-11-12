International Cab Franc Day celebration coming to Paso Robles

Inaugural event will be held at Cass Winery

– The International Cab Franc Day celebration, honoring the genesis variety of Bordeaux, is announced for Dec. 4, in Paso Robles. This is a commencement effort, led by LXV Wine, Hope Family Wines, and J. Lohr, in what will be a series of events dedicated to experiencing Bordeaux varieties in Paso Robles.

Cabernet franc, with origins in France, provided the DNA for the world’s top two red Bordeaux grape varieties, cabernet sauvignon, and merlot, as well as for carménère. Cab Franc’s range of flavors and characteristics, along with its ability to stand alone as a single varietal wine or add finesse and structure to a blend, will be studied, tasted, and celebrated at the inaugural event.

Renowned wine educator Wes Hagen will lead a discussion and tasting of cab Francs from regions around the world. European focus will include Bordeaux, Loire, and Bolgheri. Southern hemisphere regions will include Argentina. North American viticultural areas will cover expressions of the two coasts.

The seminar will fold into a discussion of Paso Robles terroir led by veteran cab Franc producers. “Cabernet Franc is my deepest passion for a single wine varietal wine,” said event co-producer and LXV Wine proprietor, Kunal Mittal. “The vision of this event is to learn and taste the complexity of this varietal on a global stage, whilst recognizing the finesse and quality of Cab Franc from Paso Robles.”

The grand tasting will follow the educational seminar where leading Paso Robles producers will showcase their expression of the varietal. These include Adelaida Winery, Ancient Peaks Winery, Austin Hope Wines, Brecon Estate, Chateau Margene, DAOU Family Estates, Dracaena Wines, Eberle Winery, Four Lanterns Winery, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, LXV Wine, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Robert Hall Winery, Rotta Winery, Still Waters Vineyards, and Union Sacre Winery.

Event co-producer and LXV proprietor, Neeta Mittal, has collaborated with Chef Charlie Paladin of Cass Winery to create an assortment of passed small bites and a grazing table to pair with the wines throughout the grand tasting.

The inaugural event will be held at Cass Winery in Paso Robles, on Dec. 4. The Cabernet Francs from Around the World Seminar will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and is $65 per person to attend. The Grand Tasting of Paso Robles Cabernet Francs will be held from 12-3 p.m. and is $95 per person to attend. Access to both events is $145 p/p. Access is limited and reservations are required. Tickets are available at Eventbrite Cab Franc Day.

Additional information can be found at: CabFancDay-PasoRobles.com.

