International haunted house fundraiser hosted by high school students today

Community is invited to experience folklore and legends from around the world

– Students with the Paso Robles High School International Club are hosting an internationally-themed haunted house today on campus.

The haunted house will feature famous ghouls from folklore and legends from around the world. Some of them include Nachzehrer, a zombie from German lore, La Llorona, known as the “weeping woman” in Latin cultures, The Myling, a young ghost from Scandinavia, Veronica JaJa, Spain’s bloody mary, and the Abhartach, a vampire from Ireland.

After touring the haunted house, visitors will receive a bag of various candies from around the world, while supplies last.

“We came up with this idea to do something fun for the holiday spirit,” says Christine Brennan, president of the club. “We have been selling tickets and working on the haunted house for the past month. Around 20 members of the International Club helped decorate, donate decorations, and will participate as scare actors.”

The event is a fundraiser for the club so they can take the school’s foreign exchange students on a special trip.

The haunted house is being held at Paso Robles High School in room 914. Look for arrows on the ground and signs from the student parking lot to the haunted house entrance.

It starts today at 4 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door.

