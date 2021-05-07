Intersection at 46 West to go from 4-way stop to roundabout this week

–The roundabout under construction at Vineyard Drive on 46 West between Paso Robles and Cambria is making a transformation this week from a 4-way stop to a legitimate roundabout. Motorists will stop, but they are now using the newly built lanes of traffic.

Cal Trans Jim Shivers says construction continues at the site, but motorists will now travel through the intersection on the new lanes which circle between four stop signs at the intersection of 46 and Vineyard Drive.

The roundabout is being built by contractors working for the State of California after several serious accidents occurred at the intersection on 46 West.

Motorists are reminded it is still a construction zone. They’re encouraged to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related