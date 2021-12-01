Interviews to be held for school district trustee applicants

Interviews will be streamed on YouTube

– On Monday, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees confirmed the minimum qualifications of 13 applicants for a provisional appointment of trustee to fill the seat for one year of the resigned board member Jim Reed.

A list of 12 questions was approved that will be used to choose six questions that all applicants will answer. They include:

1. What are you most proud of, or least proud, of in this district?

2. How does an effective school board ensure opportunities for parents and community members to express their diverse range of views to inform board deliberations on important policy issues?

3. Please summarize the strengths you would bring as a member of the board and how would you use those strengths to accomplish your goals?

4. Identify a recent board decision that you felt strongly about, and describe how you would balance community concerns, student needs, state and federal law, staff considerations, and your personal values and beliefs, in order to determine how to vote on the issue.

5. What is your opinion of a potential school closure or consolidation in Paso Robles and would you support it?

6. What is your opinion of the Paso Robles High School Aquatics Complex issue?

7. What is your opinion of enforcing masks, testing for COVID-19, and potential vaccine mandates for the district?

8. What is the most pressing problem for the PRJUSD and how should it be addressed?

9. How would you respond to a parent or other constituent who approaches you in public about an issue related to a specific student or a current controversial issue?

10. Please describe the board’s role in district finances.

11. What does our district mission statement mean to you?

12. This is a non-partisan position. What does that mean to you?

The group interviews will be held in the morning (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and the afternoon (12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) at an open meeting at the PRJUSD Board Room at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles. All Board meetings are broadcast on YouTube and can be found here.

The following persons will be interviewed:

9 a.m.

Kenneth E. Enney

Seth Fidalgo

Rob W. Foster

Adelita Hiteshew

Kim Lachance

Cristina Mathers

Caitlin Vierra

12 p.m.

Tom B. Baker

Jim Cogan

Claire McClure

Christopher Prieto

Rex Thornhill

Frank Triggs

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related