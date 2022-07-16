Intro to K-9 Rally obedience offered at Centennial Park

Students and their dogs will learn new skills, combine them together to perform a rally obedience routine

– An Intro to K-9 Rally class will be offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles on Mondays, from Aug. 1- Aug. 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Centennial Park. $125 ($11.50 discount for a second dog). Classes will help dog owners strengthen their bond with their furry friend while practicing basic obedience skills. Students and their dogs will learn a few new skills and combine them together to perform a rally obedience routine.

Good Dogs with Kathy Kropp will offer this class taught by Sue Graham. Learn how to read and perform rally obedience course signs, work your dog’s brain (and yours!), and learn the basic principles of a fun and very popular dog sport.

Pre-requisite: Dogs should have basic training skills. Attendees should bring a 4′-5′ leash and treats, as well as their dog’s shot records to the first class.

To learn more about the class, click here.

Students repeating the class may register at a discounted rate of $100. Contact Kathy Kropp at gooddogskk@gmail.com or (805) 237-9985 to request the discount code to use at registration.

