Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 28, 2023
You are here: Home » Crime » Investigation underway after threat with a firearm reported in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Investigation underway after threat with a firearm reported in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:15 am, November 27, 2023 by News Staff

Officers did not find evidence of a firearm being possessed or used

– On Sunday at approximately 7:13 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Fein St. on the report of a Hispanic male adult possibly threatening people inside the house with a handgun. Paso Robles Police Dispatchers received one 911 phone call regarding this and there were no other reporting parties.

Upon officers’ arrival, and with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, three females and eight males were evacuated from the residence without incident.

Officers checked the interior and exterior of the residence and did not find evidence of a firearm being possessed or used. Statements were taken from the occupants of the residence and the scene was declared safe for them to re-enter the residence at approximately 8:40 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP, or on the web at: www.sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.