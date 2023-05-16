Ironman Triathlon will cause Hwy. 1 traffic delays this Saturday

Northbound Highway 1 off-ramp at State Route 41 in Morro Bay will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to other closures

– Nearly 2,000 participants in the Ironman Triathlon will use Highway 1 from Morro Bay to San Simeon on Saturday, May 20, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The northbound Highway 1 off-ramp at State Route 41 in Morro Bay will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to other road closures with varying hours within the City of Morro Bay.

Bicyclists will travel along northbound Highway 1 from Atascadero Road/Morro Road to Hearst Castle Road and back, primarily using the shoulder.

Riders will travel in a single file on Hwy. 1 at Toro Creek Bridge in Morro Bay and Old Creek Bridge in Cayucos where construction is underway.

Signage is already in place along the route informing the public of this event. Travelers in these areas should be aware of these participants. The California Highway Patrol as well as the Morro Bay Police Department will assist with traffic control and ensure a safe environment for all participants and travelers.

For more information on Caltrans projects in San Luis Obispo County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

