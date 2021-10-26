It’s time to advertise in SLO Visitors Guide Holiday Edition

SLO County Visitors Guide advertising deadline is Nov. 5

The Holiday Season is coming and so are the tourists. “Now is the time to advertise your business to the millions of tourists visiting our county every year,” says Scott Brennan, publisher of the San Luis Obispo County Visitor’s Guide.

Access Publishing is preparing its winter edition now – The deadline is Nov. 5. The tourist magazine is celebrating its 14th anniversary as the #1 travel guide in the county. It boasts 120,000 readers around San Luis Obispo County with distribution to over 700 hotels and visitor hot spots. The Holiday Edition is one of the most popular among readers and advertisers.

“It’s more than a visitor’s guide, it’s a lifestyle magazine for everyone who enjoys San Luis Obispo County,” says Brennan. “It’s a great time to advertise to the 8 million people who visit the county every year and spend over $1 billion.”

The SLO County Visitors Guide features local wine tasting, restaurants, attractions, spas, lodging, shopping, art galleries, museums, golf courses and events throughout its 100-plus pages. A favorite feature for tourists is the comprehensive Paso Robles wine tasting map.

The guide gets great feedback from advertisers:

“Our ad in the Visitors Guide was one of the best avenues for bringing in new customers this past year, especially from hotels! Access Publishing does a really nice job developing crisp clear and colorful ads, and provide a lot of great “advertorial” descriptions of our Central Coast Communities. Great investment for your business!” – Susan Stewart, Beads By The Bay, Morro Bay “It can be difficult to know where to spend your marketing dollars, but for us as a winery and retail establishment, I don’t think you can go wrong with Access Publishing. Their prices are more than reasonable for the exposure you receive.” – Eberle Winery

Scott and Beth Brennan of Paso Robles started the magazine in 2007 with the vision of offering tourists a complete guide to the county. It’s broken up into city sections with beautiful photography, in-depth articles, detailed maps and recommendations, called “Favorite Places.”

The SLO County Visitors Guide covers San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and San Miguel.

Additional information on the visitor’s guide

• Deadline is Nov. 5, 2021

• Click to request the current edition

• Click to flip through the latest edition

• Click here for a business listing in the guide – $99/ edition

• Click to become a visitors guide distributor

• Sign up for a year and save 25%

• Call for more information (805) 226-9890

• Or email beth@accesspublishing.com

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing was founded in 2006 by Scott and Beth Brennan. The Paso Robles-based business has 10 creative and hardworking employees. The company creates magazines, guides, and directories, including the Paso Robles Daily News, and provides Internet marketing, local search optimization, search engine marketing, web design, blog writing, graphic design, and printing services in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

