J. Lohr marks 15-year milestone in breast cancer support

– J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has announced the fifteenth anniversary of its Touching Lives initiative in partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. For every bottle sold of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, a donation of $3 benefits the foundation’s breast cancer education and early detection programs to encourage timely diagnosis, treatment, and support. Through this initiative, J. Lohr and its trade and distributor partners have recently surpassed $1 million in support and have funded more than 8,000 mammograms for women in need.

Named for family matriarch Carol Waldorf Lohr, Carol’s Vineyard is a 34-acre estate in northern St. Helena, Napa Valley. Founder Jerry Lohr bought the parcel in 1984 after tasting wines grown there and realizing the exceptional fruit quality. After Carol’s passing in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer, the Lohr family took action to commemorate Carol’s influence on the family and the business and create awareness of the importance of early detection. With its clay and loam soils, Bordeaux-like climate, and sustainable farming practices, Carol’s Vineyard produces a luxury-quality Cabernet that consistently earns 90+ scores and is the cornerstone of J. Lohr Touching Lives.

“What began as a campaign to provide 500 mammograms in our debut year has blossomed into an initiative that our key trade partners and distributors spotlight annually,” said J. Lohr Co-owner and Chief Brand Officer Cynthia Lohr. “Brothers Steve and Lawrence, our father Jerry, and I are deeply humbled by the vision and impact of these partners, many of whom have been touched by breast cancer. The leadership of the Hails and NBCF team has been transformative for women and their families facing breast cancer because they intimately understand the journey. Founder and CEO Janelle Hail is a 32-year breast cancer survivor and never wavers in her passion for helping women now with the resources NBCF and its partners and affiliates provide.”

“Every day, more than 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, and many face barriers to equal access to quality care,” said NBCF Founder and CEO Janelle Hail. “This is a staggering figure, and with it comes a great need for information and care throughout their journey with breast cancer. We know that long-term partners like J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines are helping keep NBCF’s mission alive all year, not just in October, and we are grateful.”

Since 2009, this partnership has provided extensive support and services in breast cancer preventive care and aid to those actively facing treatment. J. Lohr has continued expanding its impact and support through Patient Navigation programs and HOPE Kit initiatives – offering a tangible way to show compassion for women undergoing breast cancer treatment by providing comforting items and encouraging gifts to these women in need.

Throughout the year, three easy ways to contribute include:

Purchasing a bottle of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Attending a J. Lohr Touching Lives winemaker dinner

Donating directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation

Additional details and events can be found at jlohr.com/touchinglives.

