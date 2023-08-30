J. Lohr named to Top 100 Wineries list second year in a row

Recognition comes as a result of the winery’s performance over the past year

– J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has been selected for the second consecutive year on Wine & Spirits Magazine’s Top 100 Wineries list. The recognition comes as a result of the winery’s performance over the past year. Eight wines from J. Lohr received scores of 90 or more points, with the 2020 J. Lohr Gesture GSM and the 2019 J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon achieving ’93 Points’ each. The selection process involved a two-step, blind-tasting evaluation.

“J. Lohr earned this award based on the performance of your wines in our tastings, consistently impressing our panels and critics with wines that delivered precise regional expressions. This year, we tasted and assessed more than 9,000 wines,” said Wine & Spirits Magazine Editor & Publisher Josh Greene, “Our team considered all the wines based solely on appellation, variety, and vintage, and yours balanced all of those factors beautifully. We are excited to include J. Lohr among the award-winning wineries.”

The upcoming 20th Anniversary Wine & Spirits Magazine Top 100 Wineries Tasting event is scheduled for Oct. 11 at San Francisco’s Metreon. View the list of wineries online here.

