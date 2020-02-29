J. Lohr partners with Cambria Pines Lodge for an evening of pairings, fine dining

–Cambria Pines Lodge​ and ​J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines​ of Paso Robles will present the J. Lohr Winemaker Dinner on Sunday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This five-course meal will be expertly paired with award-winning wines from J. Lohr’s cellar, and a representative will provide tasting notes for each pairing.

The cost is $95 per person, dinner will be served in the Peacock Room at Cambria Pines Lodge and tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased ​online​.

This event is for ages 21 and up. Call (805) 924-3357 for more information.

