J. Lohr partners with Cambria Pines Lodge for an evening of pairings, fine dining
–Cambria Pines Lodge and J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines of Paso Robles will present the J. Lohr Winemaker Dinner on Sunday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This five-course meal will be expertly paired with award-winning wines from J. Lohr’s cellar, and a representative will provide tasting notes for each pairing.
The cost is $95 per person, dinner will be served in the Peacock Room at Cambria Pines Lodge and tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased online.
This event is for ages 21 and up. Call (805) 924-3357 for more information.