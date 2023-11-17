J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines earns Stevie Award for marketing

Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and chief brand officer, also named silver winner in female executive category

– J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines has announced that it has been honored with the Gold Stevie Award for Women in Business in the “Marketing Campaign of the Year – Beverages – Alcohol” category, recognizing its #JLohrWomen: Join The Conversation program. Additionally, Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and chief brand officer, secured a silver win for the “Female Executive of the Year – Consumer Products (11 to 2,500 employees)” category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business celebrate female executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they lead globally. Over 1,500 entries were submitted this year across more than 100 categories, with finalists determined by averaging scores from six juries comprising over 200 business professionals.

In 2018, only 4% of C-suite positions in the wine and spirits industry were held by women, according to J. Lohr. J. Lohr’s longstanding commitment to women in key leadership and executive roles stood out, prompting the launch of the #JLohrWomen: Join The Conversation Integrated Marketing & Sales Campaign. The initiative aimed to address gender equity issues in the alcohol beverage industry by creating opportunities for professional entry into the wine business.

Led by Rhonda Motil, J. Lohr vice president of marketing, the campaign featured three LinkedIn Live sessions hosted by women from J. Lohr, spotlighting career paths in sales, marketing, and wine science. Post-session, attendees could apply for one-on-one shadow days focused on advancing the professional growth of women.

The comprehensive campaign included POS displays for in-store sales support, editorial and advertorial features on leadership and diversity in the wine industry, and social media and in-person industry event participation. Over the three-month campaign (Q1 2023), media placements reached a potential audience of 136.4M, with total social media impressions on Facebook and Instagram reaching 19,908,608.

Stevie Award judges praised the campaign for its purpose-driven activations and marketing excellence in addressing gender inequities. The workshops, events, and partnerships were recognized as effective touchpoints in a customer’s journey.

“On behalf of our team and company, we are honored to receive this accolade that recognizes the significance of the #JLohrWomen campaign and our winery’s dedication to advancing gender equity across the alcohol beverage industry,” said Rhonda Motil. “This award acknowledges the collective hard work and commitment of everyone at J. Lohr, spotlighting the success of a campaign conceived and executed with a clear purpose.”

Cynthia Lohr’s Silver win in the Female Executive category recognizes her advocacy of social equity in the wine industry. In addition to her work with J. Lohr’s Touching Lives initiative, now in its 15th year, Cynthia has served as an advisory board director for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. She has also been an advocate for women’s advancement through her work with Women of the Vine & Spirits and Dream Big Darling. Stevie Award judges praised Cynthia for her multifaceted journey and deep-seated dedication to her chosen fields.

“It is an honor to be named a silver winner in the female executive category, among so many worthy nominees,” shares Cynthia Lohr. “As wine grape growers and winemakers celebrating 50 years in 2024, our Lohr family believes wine quality is synonymous with sustainability, and at the core of this ethos is how we care for our communities. Leadership begins with service, and we will continue to use our voices to lift those around us through national initiatives that foster more equitable practices beyond the wine industry.”

For more details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the complete list of winners and finalists, visit stevieawards.com/women.

