Jackson Browne coming to Vina Robles in September

Tickets go on sale June 25

–Jackson Browne has announced an “Evening With” tour will stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 8 with his full band. The run of shows supports his new album Downhill From Everywhere, available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.

Last month, Browne released “My Cleveland Heart,” the new single from Downhill From Everywhere. The music video, directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame, features a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. In describing the clip, Rolling Stone said, “It’s fitting for Bridgers — who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on ‘Kyoto’ — to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch.”

All events are subject to existing state, county, and city health mandates regarding venue capacity as well as protocols for the implementation of safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Vina Robles Amphitheatre reserves the right to cancel or postpone any event due to changing mandates and protocols or operational needs relating to safety compliance.

For more information about concerts at Vina Robles’ website.

