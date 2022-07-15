Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

Tickets for Aug. 14 available now

– Country music artist Jake Owen will come to Vina Robles Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are available at jakeowen.net/events.

The nine-time chart-topper will bring his high-energy set of catalog standouts and rising single “Best Thing Since Backroads” to fans live as a part of his headlining Up There Down Here Tour all summer long.

Owen has nine number-one singles, six top-charting albums, and multi-platinum hits, including genre staple “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen’s latest album, Greetings From Jake (Big Loud Records) delivered three number-one hits – “Made For You,” “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” – and Top 5 smash “Down to the Honkytonk.”

