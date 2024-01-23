Upcoming meeting to discuss dark sky preservation in North County

– The Dark Sky movement, gaining momentum nationwide and globally, offers an opportunity for individuals to engage in preserving an essential component of the environment. A dark sky not only supports wildlife, human health, and energy conservation but also facilitates astronomical research, according to newly formed nonprofit Paso Robles Dark Sky.

In the North County of San Luis Obispo, there remain pockets where the stars shine brightly. However, as the population expands and significant developments unfold, the threat of light pollution looms, according to the nonprofit.

An informational meeting with the focus on preserving the dark sky in North County is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at Cal Coast Beer Co. in the Patina Room, located at 1346 Railroad St., in Paso Robles.

For those attending, food and drinks will be available for purchase. It is recommended that attendees arrive at least 30 minutes early if they plan to buy food and drinks.

To attend, RSVP to PasoRoblesDarkSky@gmail.com.

The event is organized by Paso Robles Dark Sky, a newly formed non-profit group comprising of North County residents which aims to restore the nighttime environment and shield the local community from the adverse effects of light pollution through outreach, advocacy, and conservation.

