January is Restaurant Month in SLO County

Enjoy January in Paso Robles wine country

–SLO CAL’s Restaurant Month runs January 1-31, 2020. During the month of January, participating restaurants offer special prix-fixe menus for $30-$40 per person, plus other special offers.

Want a bite while wine tasting?

There are a variety of wineries that are serving up delicious meals for you! In the mood for comfort food? Stop by Niner Wine Estates for Chicken & Hunter’s Gravy, a great pairing with their 2016 Club 9 (a Malbec based blend). Up the highway, Tooth & Nail Winery is showcasing a special three-course meal where you get to choose your entrée. Villa San-Juliette is serving a decadent lunch menu, complete with wine pairing, and features a Duck Confit Cassoulet. Cruise over to Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita and choose your favorite sandwich or salad paired with your choice of estate wine along with a scratch-made brownie. Experience the new-kid-on-the-block, Bovino Vineyards. This is the perfect place to take your family or a whole group, and their tasty menu and wines will keep you wanting more. At the luxurious Mediterranean-inspired Cello Ristorante & Bar, located inside the Allegretto Vineyard Resort, you must indulge in the Coq Au Vin, yum! Fig at Courtney’s House is a local favorite (and one of our best-kept secrets) serving-up tasty and healthy food. Don’t miss their satisfying four-course menu of Spread & Bread Trio, Winter Salad, Rustic Polenta with Homemade Marinara, and Waffle Cone Chocolate Sunday.

Staying close to home

In the heart of downtown Paso Robles, you’ll find Thomas Hill Organics. Their special menu stars an Endive Salad, your choice of Braised Short Ribs or Bone-in Pork Chops finished with the rich Flowerless Chocolate Torte and a great selection of Paso Robles wines. Craving Cali-Mex flavors? Head over to hip Fish Gaucho for ‘3 for $30’ with lots of cool courses to choose from like Wagyu Tr-Tip Tacos, Mussels with Chorizo, Chili Relleno, and several more!

Take a quick drive

A quick drive to the coast will bring you to Robin’s Restaurant in downtown Cambria for an eclectic menu featuring options like Tandoori Chicken and Butternut Squash Enchiladas. Sister restaurants, Novo and Mint + Craft in San Luis Obispo, have equally delicious menus. Pick from a wide variety of options like Salmon Bisque, Meze Plate, and Pappardelle al Limon at Novo. Mint + Craft are doing things little different with a shared family-style format. Also in San Luis Obispo, Apple Farm offers a charming dining experience featuring homey favorites like Beef Stroganoff, Country Pot Roast, a Turkey & Dressing, and Meatloaf complete with your choice of homemade fruit pie for dessert!

For more information on Restaurant Month and to view full menus, visit Visit SLOCal.

By Jennifer Bravo, posted at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance website.

