Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

– Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced this week additional headline dates and festivals added to previously released slate of shows, including a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Saturday, July 15. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. For more information and dates, visit www.jasonisbell.com/shows.

The band also recently announced its eighth album, Weathervanes, out June 9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Written and produced by Isbell, Weathervanes features 13 brand-new tracks. “Death Wish,” the debut release from the collection, is available now.

Click here for more information about the Vina Robles show.

About the new album

Weathervanes is a “collection of grown-up songs: Songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption. Some will make you cry alone in your car and others will make you sing along with thousands of strangers in a big summer pavilion, united in the great miracle of being alive.”

“There is something about boundaries on this record,” said Isbell. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

