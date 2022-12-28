Jewish Film Festival is moving to March 9-12

Festival is collaborating with Hillel, JCC-Federation of SLO to present the Jewish Film and Learning Festival

– Each January, the first cultural event of the year has historically been the San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival, but this year it’s moving to March 9-12. The festival is collaborating with Hillel and JCC-Federation of SLO to present the Jewish Film and Learning Festival. Lauren Bandari, Executive Director of Hillel, will focus on bringing topical guest speakers, hosting panel discussions and other activities through the Festival of Learning at Cal Poly. Muara C. Johnston, director of the Jewish Film Festival will be curating a diverse slate of films that celebrate Jewish culture and identity from around the world screening at the Palm Theater.

“The Festival of Learning is only a few years old. Uniting with the established Jewish Film Festival into one wonderful learning experience is exactly what should happen,” said Bandari. “We could not be happier with this partnership. It is an opportunity to reach a wider community audience and impact the students at the university,” said Johnston.

There will be further information about the festival posted after the new year at slohillel.org and jccslo.com.

