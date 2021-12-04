Jewish Film Festival returns this January

Tickets go on sale Dec. 5

– The Twelfth Annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival will return to the Central Coast Jan. 9-30, 2022, online at www.slojff.com. The festival, noted for celebrating cultural diversity, is doing a deep-dive this year into further revealing how Jewish culture and Jewish faith are expressed all over the world. “Our Global Mishpacha” is this year’s theme. Mishpacha is the Hebrew term for family and friends.

Tickets and passes, as well as descriptions and trailers of this year’s films, will be available to view beginning Dec. 5. Visit www.slojff.com for the full festival line-up and to purchase tickets.

A selection of feature narrative, documentary, and short-films from more than 12 different countries offer storytelling to “help us find our common humanity.” In addition to the films, the festival includes unfiltered, in-depth interviews with the filmmakers who enrich the filmgoing experience.

“We sought out films from as many different countries as possible, so that we could better understand the personal role of Judaism throughout the world,” said Co-Director Muara C. Johnston. “You’ll find insights into the differences as well as the traditions that bind us together as believers. In a world that is seemingly more fractured than ever, Mishpacha reminds us that we are one big, inclusive global family. We felt that message was extra important to celebrate this year.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related