Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday to play Vina Robles

Co-headliners to perform Oct. 19

– Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday will co-headline at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 19 with special guest The Beaches. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Jimmy Eat World was formed in 1993 in Mesa, Arizona. The band is composed of lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind. They have released ten studio albums. The four-piece band’s commercial breakthrough came with the release of several singles from their album Bleed American, with “The Middle” reaching No. 1. Their follow-up album, Futures, featured the No. 1 song “Pain.” The band released their tenth album, Surviving, in Oct. 2019.

If you can’t believe that Taking Back Sunday has been around for 20 years, you’re not alone, because they can’t either. The band’s current lineup – vocalist Adam Lazzara, guitarist John Nolan, drummer Mark O’Connell, and bassist Shaun Cooper – have all been there since the beginning. From the band’s landmark 2002 debut Tell All Your Friends to their most recent full-length, 2016’s Tidal Wave, Taking Back Sunday have evolved from a key player in the early 2000s emo scene to a genre-defying rock band who have three gold albums without ever ceasing to push the limitations of their sound. This fact is evidenced on Twenty, a 21-song collection set for release in January 2019 via Craft Recordings that spans all seven of their full-lengths and solidifies them as an act with a catalog that will undoubtedly outlive them.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email