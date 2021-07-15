Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 15, 2021
You are here: Home » Business » Job fair downtown helps employers connect with potential workers
  • Follow Us!

Job fair downtown helps employers connect with potential workers 

Posted: 6:30 am, July 15, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason

Job fair

Hundreds of people walked through the park to explore opportunities

–The Paso Robles Job Fair held at the Downtown City Park this week was described as a great success by Joel Peterson of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and Norma Moye of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

More than 80 employers set up tables and booths in the park between 9-11 Tuesday morning. The intent was to connect people looking for work and employers who are challenged to find workers.

The employers ranged from wineries to the California Corrections Department to manufacturers.

Several hundred people walked through the park shopping for jobs and career opportunities.

Job fair 2

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Business, Top Stories