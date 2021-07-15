Job fair downtown helps employers connect with potential workers

Hundreds of people walked through the park to explore opportunities

–The Paso Robles Job Fair held at the Downtown City Park this week was described as a great success by Joel Peterson of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and Norma Moye of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

More than 80 employers set up tables and booths in the park between 9-11 Tuesday morning. The intent was to connect people looking for work and employers who are challenged to find workers.

The employers ranged from wineries to the California Corrections Department to manufacturers.

Several hundred people walked through the park shopping for jobs and career opportunities.

