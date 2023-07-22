Jody Mulgrew performing live at downtown tasting room

Free concert slated for Saturday, July 29 from 2-4- p.m.

– Dracaena Wines and Vines on the Marycrest will host a live music event featuring Jody Mulgrew on Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at their downtown Paso Robles tasting room. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Jody Mulgrew’s music with wines and snacks available for purchase.

The event is open to the public and free to attend, but organizers request reservations to ensure sufficient space for all attendees. Those interested can secure their spots by making reservations in advance. Click here to secure a ticket.

The collective tasting room, situated at 1244 Pine St in downtown Paso Robles, offers walk-ins samples of three wines from each of the wineries.

