John Peschong campaign to host Barn Bash fundraiser

Event taking place at Oyster Ridge Barn in Santa Margarita

– The John Peschong for Supervisor campaign is hosting Barn Bash, a fundraising event. The event will take place at Oyster Ridge Barn, 5991 West Pozo Road, in Santa Margarita, on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature fresh oysters, ribs and sides, and a live and silent auction. Live music will be provided by Velvet White.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at three levels: Gold for $5500, Silver for $2500, and Bronze for $1000. Individual tickets can be purchased at $150 per person, and couples can attend for $250. RSVP can be made by calling (805) 235-1003 or visiting the campaign’s website at www.JohnPeschong.com. Online RSVP is also available at Efundraisingconnections.com/c/JohnPeschong24/barnbash.

To pay by check, attendees can mail their payments to John Peschong for Supervisor at 212 S. Main St., Suite 206, Templeton, CA 93465. This event is paid for by John Peschong for Supervisor 2024.

Share To Social Media