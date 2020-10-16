Join Charles Paddock Zoo’s Virtual Halloween costume contest

–In lieu of their Zoo Boo event this year, the Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a Virtual Halloween Costume Contest. Have fun dressing up at home and coming to the zoo in your best Halloween attire starting Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.

All ages can participate. To join the contest, take a photo in front of the designated photo-op display and email the photo to the zoo no later than Nov. 1st to photocontest@atascadero.org along with the participant’s name, age and email/phone number. Please write “Halloween Costume Contest” on the subject line. Following are the categories:

Under 5 years old;

5-8 years old;

9-12 years old;

13 & up, including adults;

Group costume (all ages)

A winner will be selected in each category and prizes will be awarded. There’s no fee to enter the contest, but the picture must be taken at the zoo at the designated photo-op display (regular admission fees apply).

The Charles Paddock Zoo is following all of the state and county safety guidelines for COVID-19 allowing a limited number of people in attendance into the facility at any given time, which allows for proper social distancing. Face coverings are required.

The Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and located at Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41/Morro Road, one mile west of Highway 101. Regular admission is $10 for Adults 13 and over, $8 for children 5-12, Ages 3-4 $5, 2 and under are free and Seniors 65+ are $9. For more information about the zoo, go to charlespaddockzoo.org.

For more information about the zoo, please visit us at www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

