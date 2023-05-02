Join Hospice SLO County to Walk for Healing through June 11

Community is invited to help Hospice SLO County heal hearts and raise funds

– Hospice SLO County’s third-annual Walk For Healing challenge kicked off May 1. The goal is to collectively record 25,000 miles and raise $50,000 in six weeks.

Registration is open now at www.hospiceslo.org/events. The community can choose to participate as an individual, as a team, or as a donor. Participants can log their miles by walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, or any other sport.

Grief and loss are part of the human condition and in times of loss, people often neglect self-care. This is an opportunity to care for yourself as you join the Walk For Healing virtual challenge and experience healing and connection knowing that you are helping others.

The Walk For Healing challenge will raise funds to ensure Hospice SLO County has enough resources to recruit, train, supervise, and support a compassionate Volunteer Corps that provides community-wide grief, in-home, pet, and end-of-life support. Participation will make a direct impact to support the ill and grieving in SLO County.

“So many of us have had a loss of some sort,” said Hospice SLO County Director of Development Susan Olson. “We are honored to give the community the opportunity to remember those lost and to make concrete goals to improve our overall health. Hospice SLO County is a volunteer hospice and we do not charge fees or bill insurance. All of our income comes from direct donations and fundraisers. We appreciate your help.”

Since 1977, Hospice SLO County, a local, 501(c) 3 non-profit, volunteer, non-medical hospice and community grief center, has been providing countywide in-home respite care, emotional support, practical assistance, and comfort to individuals who are experiencing the impact of a life-limiting illness. The organization also offers grief-counseling services, including individual, family, and group counseling, to anyone grieving the death of a loved one. All Hospice SLO County services are provided at no charge and are supported through direct donations and fundraising events.

