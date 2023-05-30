John Weaver to provide an afternoon of storytelling at the Paso Robles City Library

Stories suitable for kids of all ages

– Storyteller John Weaver will be sharing tales at the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room on Wednesday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Join Weaver for an afternoon of storytelling, where he will share legends and provide moments of laughter suitable for all ages.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees can obtain their tickets 30 minutes before the program begins. Weaver’s storytelling event is expected to be an engaging experience for all participants.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

