Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » John Weaver to provide an afternoon of storytelling at the Paso Robles City Library
  • Follow Us!

John Weaver to provide an afternoon of storytelling at the Paso Robles City Library 

Posted: 4:52 am, May 30, 2023 by News Staff

Stories suitable for kids of all ages

Storyteller John Weaver will be sharing tales at the Paso Robles City Library Conference Room on Wednesday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Join Weaver for an afternoon of storytelling, where he will share legends and provide moments of laughter suitable for all ages.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees can obtain their tickets 30 minutes before the program begins. Weaver’s storytelling event is expected to be an engaging experience for all participants.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.