Join the fight against hunger with SLO Food Bank

Largest annual event and fundraiser takes place June 2

– The SLO Food Bank has announced its largest annual community event and fundraiser, Hunger Awareness Day, which will take place on June 2. Established in 2007, this countywide event educates and activates SLO County residents about the life-changing impact of community engagement to alleviate hunger.

The event raises critical funds to support the SLO Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts. “By coming together as a community to support hunger relief, we can truly make a significant impact,” said SLO Food Bank CEO, Garret Olson. “The SLO Food Bank can quadruple the purchasing power of every dollar donated to provide nutritious meals to individuals and families who are struggling to put food on the table,”

The SLO Food Bank invites the community to participate in this important movement in multiple ways, including donating to support Hunger Awareness Day. Information about all these activities can be found at slofoodbank.org/HAD.

Donate – People can donate to support the SLO Food Bank’s one-day goal of raising $112,000 for hunger relief. Supporters can donate online or find a full list of in-person donation sites that will be hosted across SLO County on Friday, June 2, on the Hunger Awareness Day website.

Fundraise – Individuals, businesses, families, and friends can create a fundraising page to create a movement to support hunger relief. Each fundraising page can be customized and easily shared with others across various platforms.

Good Fruit Benefit Concert – Megan’s Organic Market presents Good Fruit Benefit Concert, a night of amazing music on June 2 from 7 – 11 p.m. at SLO Brew Rock. Join Shawn Truax from the Beach Radio and rock out to live performances by The Mother Hips, Wolf Jett, and The Silent Comedy. All ticket sales support the SLO Food Bank’s mission and Hunger Awareness Day goal.

CalFresh Assistance – On Friday, June 2, the SLO Food Bank will offer CalFresh application assistance at locations throughout SLO County. One-on-one assistance will be offered by trained staff and volunteers from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Atascadero, SLO, Morro Bay, and Nipomo public libraries, and 1 – 5 p.m. at the Arroyo Grande Public Library.

“We’re excited to offer many ways for people to get involved and make a difference on Hunger Awareness Day,” said Branna Still, the development director at the SLO Food Bank. “Whether you donate, create a fundraising page, attend an event, or spread awareness about CalFresh benefits, you’re making a meaningful impact on the lives of our neighbors in need. By joining us in this effort, you’re not only providing food, but also hope and compassion to those who need it most.”

The SLO Food Bank hopes the community will join this effort and become a #HungerHero. Through this community event, the SLO Food Bank seeks to raise awareness of hunger relief programs available and provide an opportunity for those in a position to help to provide nutritious care and peace of mind to neighbors in need.

