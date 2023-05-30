Join the library to create ocean-themed tie-dye shirt

Participants can bring their own white cotton shirts, participate in the craft on the library lawn

– The Paso Robles City Library is set to host an ocean-themed tie-dye event on Wednesday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place on the front lawn area of the library.

Participants are encouraged to bring a white cotton tee shirt to join in the tie-dye fun. The library will provide all the necessary materials to create a groovy nautical top. No tickets are required for entry, and attendees can simply check in with Miss Melissa to get started.

The activity will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue until supplies run out.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

