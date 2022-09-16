Join Timshel Vineyards at one of their Happy Harvest events

With harvest underway, Timshel Vineyards has partnered up with local vendors to curate autumnal events for all. Join them in the tradition of stomping grapes in the vineyard, local winemaker popups, workshops, and winery tours inside the tasting room in Paso Robles.

The tasting room offers sensory wine tasting experiences with two different wine-tasting flights. Sip on the pleasures of small lot Rhône, Bordeaux, and Spanish varietals with unique, old-world style.

Happy Harvest events

This Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m. – Winemaker Popup Showcase will be held with their good friend at 915 Lincoln Wines. Meet and try Scott Mathews wines, small lot production of Bordeaux and Rhone varietals that have been bringing in gold medals from the Central Coast Wine Competition. They will be doing flights of Timshel and 915 Lincoln wines for all to try and enjoy.

On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 3-6 p.m. – Grape Stomp in the Vineyard. Timshel has partnered with the Women Making Waves for an autumnal afternoon connecting with the new season. The afternoon will include a vineyard tour, grape stomping, wine tasting, artisanal pizza, and a demonstration by Colony Culture. They are ending the event with an intention setting for fall with Energy Healer Angelina Barbieri. So grab your tickets for our first annual Harvest Stomp to make some fantastic memories & connections. Tickets are $95 at https://www.my805tix.com/e/grapestomp

On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 4-6 p.m. – Knot & Sip: Macrame Workshop at Timshel Tasting Room. Every ticket also includes a tasting flight from Timshel Vineyards. Grab a friend and enjoy a “Sunday Funday” knotting with Tied & True Goods. Space is limited to 10 participants, so grab your spot soon at https://www.my805tix.com/e/knot-sip-macrame-workshop-with-timshel-vineyard-3

On Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. – Happy Harvest Celebration & Timshel Tinto Release Party with live music, pizza and wine. Join them in the tasting room to slow down and celebrate the end of harvest season with the fall release of 2018 Timshel Tinto, a field blend of syrah and tempranillo.

About Timshel Vineyards

Timshel Vineyards was cultivated by a family of farmers who believe in preserving the land and capturing its beauty through sustainable agriculture. Growing and sourcing grapes under five acres allow Grower & Winemaker Nate Thompson to ensure hands-on and intimate farming techniques that deliver high-quality wine.

The foundation of the wine program consists solely of organic and biodynamic farming to showcase a low-intervention winemaking style. The word Timshel translates to “Thou Mayest.” Timshel produces only 500 cases of sustainable vine-to-table wines.

Wines can be experienced on the vineyard or in Downtown Paso Robles at Timshel Vineyards tasting room, 825 Riverside Ave Suite 1, Paso Robles, Ca 93446. Walk-ins are welcomed and reservations are available, call (805) 286-4311. Open Wednesday through Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. Follow them on Instagram @timshel_vineyards.

