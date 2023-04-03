Jonathan Foster brings authentic roots music to Paso Robles

Touring musician to make a stop at Pine Street Saloon

– Award-winning songwriter and touring musician Jonathan Foster is set to perform on his U.S. Summer Tour at Pine Street Saloon in Paso Robles, on Wednesday, June 14, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Foster, hailing from Cranberry Lake, New York, and Redding, California, has released five independent studio albums over the past decade, including his latest album, “Lantern Shade.” His sound can be described as Folk-Americana, with a strong vocal presence and imaginative lyrics that weave acoustic guitar and harmonica into engaging songs that make listeners feel at home.

Foster’s music draws inspiration from his travels across the country and is often characterized as authentic roots music for old souls.

“A breezy songwriting style, alternating between lyrical introspection and worldly observation, takes listeners on the road with him across America, admiring the beauty of rivers and forests while appreciating individuality along the way,” wrote Ed Balint in The Canton Rep’s Best Music of 2021.

Mark Helpsmeet, from Song of the Soul, said Foster’s music has “magic, melody and even some mirth.”

Keith Smith of Americana Highways described Foster’s latest album as something that will make listeners feel like they are “sitting around a campfire with a man and his guitar who is telling you musical stories and talking to your soul.”

Foster’s upcoming performance at Pine Street Tavern promises to be an intimate experience, as he shares his music and stories from his travels.

