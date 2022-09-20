Jonathan Foster performs at local brewery on Oct. 23

Stop in Paso Robles part of fall tour

– Redding-based singer-songwriter Johnathan Foster will be performing at California Coast Beer Company in Paso Robles from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 23 as part of his Western US Fall Tour.

About the artist

Jonathan Foster is a recording artist and touring musician from Cranberry Lake, New York, and Redding, California. Over the past

ten years he has released five independent studio albums, including his latest Lantern Shade, and has performed over ten U.S. tours

spanning the country several times.

His sound can be referenced as “Folk-Americana with a strong vocal presence woven with imaginative lyrics, acoustic guitar, harmonica, and engaging songs that make you feel at home.” Foster says he enjoys sharing his music and stories from his travels at an intimate level mixing in observations of the people, places, and wonders of the world.

For more information about Foster visit his website at www.JonathanFosterMusic.com.

