Jordan Cunningham endorsed by local electrical workers union

–Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) recently announced that he has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 1245. This IBEW local represents over 100 local units of line workers from a diverse list of energy companies.

“From working across the aisle to fully fund K-12 career technical education programs, to negotiating the 2020 school bond, I have been a staunch supporter of including trades-related vocational training in our schools,” said Cunningham. “I am honored to have the endorsement of one of the largest locals in the state. I appreciate their partnership in ensuring that our kids continue to have a path to the middle class through career technical education and the trades.”

Assemblyman Cunningham has been a vocal supporter of increasing access to career technical education that would prioritize vocational trades like linework. Cunningham has also introduced legislation to classify nuclear power as renewable.

Cunningham was the author of AB 445 (2017), which led to K-12 Career Technical Education Incentive Grant being fully funded. He also coauthored the 2020 School Bond, and successfully negotiated the inclusion of $500 million for career technical education facilities so high school students can get the hands-on learning they need to enter the trades.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

To learn more about Cunningham, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

