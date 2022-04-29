Jr. Giants baseball, softball league accepting applications

League is free of charge for all participants

– Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Activities League is accepting applications for the Junior Giants Summer Baseball / Softball League. This is a non-competitive league open to boys and girls between the ages of 5-13 years of age.

Junior Giants is divided into three leagues starting with T-Ball (5-7), Juniors (8-10), and Seniors 11-13. Baseball and Softball games will start Friday, June, 17. All games will be played in the evening hours between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

The league supplies a hat, jersey, and a glove to each player that they can keep at the conclusion of the season. The league also supplies the other necessary baseball equipment like balls, bats, gloves, and catcher’s equipment. The league is free of charge for all participants.

Players and coaches should go to www.gojrgiants.org to register.

For more information, contact Paso Robles School Resource Officer Alex Ellis at (805) 227-7468 or email aellis@prcity.com.

