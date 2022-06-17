Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 18, 2022
Jr. lifeguard program offered at municipal pool 

Posted: 6:55 am, June 17, 2022 by News Staff

First session starts Monday

– Swimmers ages 11-14 are invited to stay cool this summer and learn about becoming a lifeguard during the City of Paso Robles’ Jr. Lifeguard Program. Swimmers ages 11-14 will learn basic lifesaving skills and how to work as a team while having fun. The class includes a public swim pass for the two-week session in which the student is enrolled.

There are four class sessions to choose from: Monday-Thursday, June 20 to August 11. All classes happen 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Paso Robles Municipal Pool. The cost is $130/session. Learn more and register here.

