Bail increased to $1 million after sex trafficking defendant intimidates witness

–Dominick Alleva, 21, a resident of Florida, was arrested on April 28, 2020 in San Luis Obispo after an extensive investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. He was charged with numerous counts including human trafficking of a minor, possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography. Alleva was arraigned on May 1, 2020 and later was released on bail. While out on bail, Alleva continued criminal behavior directed towards the trafficking victim. The subsequent San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force investigation led prosecutors to file additional charges of stalking, intimidation of a victim, and violation of a criminal protective court order and seek an arrest warrant.

The defendant was arrested on the warrant in Palm Beach, Florida after which he waived extradition and was transported back to San Luis Obispo County. After being arraigned in court on the additional charges on Nov. 23, Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker urged the court to increase bail due to the continued course of serious criminal conduct toward the victim. After a court hearing on Tuesday, Dec.1, the judge raised Alleva’s bail to one million dollars. He is currently in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and will next appear in Dept. 10 of the Superior Court on Dec. 15, 2020.

A copy of the first criminal complaint can be found here and the second complaint here.

Share this post!

email

Related