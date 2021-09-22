Judge rules Paul and Ruben Flores will face charges in Kristin Smart murder case

–District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday morning that Paul Flores, 44, and Ruben Flores, 80, were held to answer at the conclusion of their preliminary hearing for the 1996 homicide of Cal Poly college student Kristin Smart.

The Honorable Craig van Rooyen determined sufficient evidence was presented at the hearing for the defendants to be tried on the charges.

Paul and Ruben Flores will be arraigned on October 20 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

“We continue to support the family of Kristin Smart as we work toward justice,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

“It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that must be proven in a court of law by proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” the DA said in a news release. “Every defendant is legally presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Read a copy of the court case filed against Paul and Ruben Flores’s here

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related