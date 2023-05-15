‘Junior CEO’ donates earnings to local homeless shelter

Second grader Leland Wolfe wanted to help people without homes

– Second grader Leland Wolfe recently became a philanthropist. Wolfe is a recent graduate of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce‘s inaugural Junior CEO program, which taught the basics of business to 56 elementary and junior high students. His business was Good Photos, and he provided instant photos for his customers. Hired by the chamber to photograph the 100th Anniversary Gala and Awards dinner last month, Leland decided to donate his proceeds to El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

“The chamber invited me to photograph their gala last weekend and I earned $400, I can help people,” wrote Wolfe in a letter included with his donation. “You see, I have two homes (my mom’s and dad’s) and I want to help people without any home.”

“We are so impressed with Leland for seeing why a home is so important,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO, and executive director of ECHO. “We just want to thank Leland for supporting our mission and inspiring others to do the same.”

Working out of two campuses in Atascadero and Paso Robles, ECHO is able to offer 110 shelter beds for both families and individuals. To learn more about ECHO or to donate visit https://www.echoshelter.org/.

The Junior CEO program will return in 2024 with virtual workshops including business fundamentals, cost models, safety/food preparation, marketing, customer service, and money management. Information can be found at atascaderochamber.org.

“It’s been a highlight of my year to teach these young entrepreneurs the basics of business,” said Josh Cross, chamber president and CEO who led each virtual workshop, “They all worked hard and Leland is an exceptional photographer. I’m delighted that he chose to give back to his community.”

Share To Social Media