Junior Giants get free four week training from San Francisco Giants coaching staff

–The San Francisco Giants Community Fund has announced the “Junior Giants at Home” project to keep youth connected and active in times of isolation during COVID-19. The program, presented by Bank of America, starts the week of June 8. The four-week virtual season provides youth, ages 5-18, the opportunity to connect with other local players through live, team-based practices led by the fund’s team of AmeriCorps Ambassadors and the San Francisco Giants coaching staff.

“Baseball and softball have had a profound impact on the lives of our coaching staff, which is why we’re excited to partner with the Junior Giants and bring the values these leagues embody indoors while we can’t be with our teammates,” said Kapler. “We wish every Junior Giants player a happy and healthy season and look forward to seeing everyone return to play soon.”

In a recent announcement, Paso Robles Junior Giants Americorps Ambassador, Mikaya Robasciotti said the age-specific sessions will be scheduled twice a week for 25-30 minutes. Sessions include indoor-friendly warmups, exercises, and instructional training videos created by San Francisco Giants manager, Gabe Kapler, and his coaching staff.

Junior Giants at Home was developed to continue the mission of the annual program hosted each summer and aims to utilize baseball and softball to introduce important lessons in education, health, bullying prevention, and character development. Families can sign up by visiting the Paso Robles Junior Giants Dugout. All youth are welcome to sign up, even if they have not previously played Junior Giants.

Junior Giants, the flagship program of the Giants Community Fund, is a free, non-competitive baseball and softball program for boys and girls, ages 5-18 years old, in underserved communities. Nearly 24,000 youth in 370 cities throughout Northern and Central California, Western Nevada and Southern Oregon will participate annually. Beyond introducing the fundamentals of the game, Junior Giants provides opportunities for children to learn the meaning of leadership, teamwork, confidence, and integrity, as well as the importance of education, health, and bullying prevention.

The Giants Community Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, collaborates with the San Francisco Giants by using baseball and softball as a forum to encourage underserved youth and their families to live healthy, productive lives. The fund supports Junior Giants leagues throughout Northern California, Nevada, and Oregon and provides assistance to targeted community initiatives in the areas of Education, Health, and Violence Prevention. Since its inception in 1991, the fund has donated over $33 million to community efforts. The fund is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors and is sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses, and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers.

