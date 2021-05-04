Junior Giants program returns this summer

–The Paso Robles Police Activities League will once again be hosting the Junior Giants program free for local youth this summer.

The Junior Giants is a non-competitive league. Each child is provided with all equipment needed at no cost. This league is more than baseball fundamentals. Each week, players will learn about the four bases of character development: Confidence, integrity, leadership, and teamwork, as well as the importance of health, education, and bullying prevention.

Click here to register and for more information.

The Paso Robles Police Department posted about the league on their Facebook page:

Jr. Giants is BACK! Looking for a summer activity for the kids? Sign up for Junior Giants, hosted by the Paso Robles… Posted by Paso Robles Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

