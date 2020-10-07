Justin Vineyards offering up to $250,000 in community grants

–The Wonderful Company, the parent company of Justin Vineyards and Winery, today announced the Justin Community Grants program will award up to $250,000 to local schools, non-profits, and government agencies that have been impacted by COVID-19 or the recent California wildfires. The relief fund is an expansion of The Wonderful Company’s $1 million COVID-19 relief fund which was established in August.

The COVID-19 and wildfire relief grants range from $1,000-$50,000. To receive priority, submissions must be received by Oct. 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted. All participating organizations will be notified of the status of their application in November. To learn more about the submission process and requirements, please visit www.justinwinegrants.com.

“Our state has been hit hard by COVID-19 and the recent wildfires, and we want to be there for the residents and our employees on the front lines,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of philanthropy at The Wonderful Company. “By establishing these JUSTIN and Landmark relief funds, we can support the organizations and schools that are having the greatest impact in California’s wine region.”

