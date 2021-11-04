Justin Winery community grant applications now open to local schools, non-profits

Grants provide youth programs, social services, and community initiatives with critical financial assistance and educational resources

– Justin Vineyards & Winery today announced that its 2021-2022 community grant applications are now live. Justin will award a total of $250,000 in grants, of which $50,000 will be specifically reserved for schools in the community, building on its long-standing commitment to invest in the individuals and organizations that make the communities it serves a better place to live, work, and play.

The program supports local schools and non-profits in San Luis Obispo North County. The application cycle will be on a rolling basis and closes once the targets have been reached.

“Our local schools, non-profits, and community-based organizations are the heartbeats of our community,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for Justin Vineyards & Winery. “The Justin Community Grants program is committed to supporting our neighbors in their work to move our communities forward. It is an honor to support the local individuals and groups that tirelessly dedicate time, energy, and passion to make a difference now, and for generations to come.”

The school grants provide wide-ranging support for teachers – funding projects and initiatives that help students to learn and thrive. From musical instruments and graphing calculators to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) materials and innovative virtual field trips, the grants help fund classroom supplies and educational opportunities for students in North San Luis Obispo County.

Established in 2013, the program was created to support community organizations by funding projects and services that operate at a grassroots level to strengthen the region. Since its launch, Justin has funded over 85 projects, and supported over 135 teachers and 18,675 students, totaling over $720,000. Organizations that receive grants are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer annually to identify worthy organizations that provide projects and services that directly benefit the local community. Previous grant recipients include the Performing Arts Center SLO, Hospice of SLO County, Affordable Housing Paso Robles, and Cuesta College Foundation.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 30, 2021. For more information about eligibility requirements and to submit an application for the Justin Community Grants, please visit www.justinwinegrants.com or email communitygrants@justinwine.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related