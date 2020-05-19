Justin Winery launches new virtual tasting series with sports celebrities

–Justin Vineyards & Winery of Paso Robles announced Tuesday the launch of “The Masters with Justin.” The virtual tasting series features a guest who, alongside winery founder Justin Baldwin, will take part in an engaging conversation while enjoying a guest-curated flight of wines.

Professional basketball player Josh Hart will join Baldwin as the inaugural guest and will go live on Instagram @justinwine on Friday, May 22 from 5-6 p.m.

Former professional football player and Hall of Fame Receiver Jerry Rice will continue the series on Friday, June 5. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I’m really excited to be joining ‘The Masters with Justin’ as a guest for this virtual tasting series,” said Hart. “As a wine lover and big cabernet sauvignon fan, I have been enjoying Justin for years and look forward to talking all things wine with Justin himself.”

The first episode with Justin and Josh will feature three exceptional red wines: the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 Right Angle, and 2017 Justification. The two will discuss how the worlds of wine and sports converge and share some of their favorite career moments all while guiding you through the tasting notes of each varietal.

“Through this new series fans can pull up a chair, pour a glass, and join the conversation with some of their favorite wine enthusiast athletes, chefs, and celebrities, bringing a unique wine tasting experience straight to their homes,” said Clarence Chia, Senior Vice President of Marketing, or Justin Vineyards & Winery.

The virtual tastings are available for everyone aged 21 and over to watch and participate. Each tasting will have a “Virtual Tasting Pack” available for pre-order to taste the wines alongside Justin Baldwin and his guest. To purchase the tasting packs visit https://www.justinwine.com/justin-events/the-masters-with-justin.html.

