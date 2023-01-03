Juvenile suspect arrested for attempted homicide

Shooting incident occured in Atascadero early Sunday

– On Sunday at approximately 3:28 a.m., Atascadero Police officers responded to the 9100 block of Las Lomas Avenue regarding a female juvenile reporting her ex-boyfriend was sending her threatening messages. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the juvenile suspect. While continuing their search for the suspect officers heard a number of shots being fired in the area of the juvenile victim’s residence. Officers could not determine if a shooting had actually occurred but obtained descriptions of two male juveniles seen running from the area.

A short time later an officer observed two male juveniles in the 9100 block of El Camino Real matching the description of the two seen running from the area of the shots fired location.

The two fled on foot from the officer. Officers pursued and established a perimeter. One of the juvenile suspects eventually surrendered. The juvenile was the suspect who had been sending the threatening messages earlier in the evening.

While this was occurring, officers were notified that the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was en route to Twin Cities Hospital regarding a victim of gunshot wounds being treated in the emergency room. An Atascadero officer responded and contacted the juvenile victim who stated he had been shot while sitting in a vehicle near the address on Las Lomas Avenue after visiting the above-mentioned residence. The victim was treated for several gunshot wounds and was ultimately released from the hospital.

Atascadero Police detectives and the crime scene unit were called in to conduct the investigation. A K9 from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trained in the detection of firearms, was requested to assist with the search of the area. The juvenile suspect was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

The suspect was transported and booked at San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services for attempted homicide.

The Atascadero Police Department is continuing to conduct a follow-up investigation at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

