Kahunas celebrates 30 years in business in downtown Paso Robles

Family owned store has also set up a second location

– Kahunas has officially been serving the community for 30 years in downtown Paso Robles with plans to continue expanding both online and with physical locations. Debbie Wesch developed Kahunas in 1993 with a location near Pine Street and moved in 1995 to their location on 12th Street, right across from the Downtown City Park.

“Paso grew from a great little town to a bustling and busy tourist town. The transformation has been a blessing to watch. Our local community has given us so much support over the years, and we wouldn’t be here without them…We take pride in hand-curating all the best products from the best companies. There are many great options, and we strive to offer a simple and enjoyable shopping experience,” said owner Garrett Wesch who bought Kahunas in 2008 from his mother, Debbie Wesch.

Kahunas carries a range of casual products for everyday wear and sport activities. Just a handful of popular brands include Patagonia, Billabong, Volcom, Tommy Bahama, Khul, Birkenstock, Ugg and Maui Jim. In addition to clothing, hats and shoes, there are also items such as sunscreen, wallets, water bottles, towels, backpacks and more. Items are available in store and online with delivery options.

“One of the memories that stands out was the 2001 earthquake,” said Wesch about important moments over the past 30 years downtown. “It was right in the middle of our busiest time of the year and was such a tragedy. What I remember is the support that the community gave out after the earthquake. We live in such a wonderful, tight-knit community, and when help is needed, the community is there.”

In addition to their longstanding location in Paso Robles, Kahunas opened a new location in Los Olivos earlier this year. Wesch said that “We are so blessed and thankful to have two thriving Kahunas…We are in the heart of the busy little town and have already seen tremendous success.”

“I want to thank the community for supporting my family’s dream over the last 30 years. We are blessed and honored to be from Paso Robles and part of this growing community,” Wesch said.

Kahunas is located at 817 12th Street in Paso Robles and at 2922 Grand Avenue in Los Olivos. For more information, visit kahunassurf.com.