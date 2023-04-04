Kamal Traxinger named high school’s ‘2023 Classified Employee of the Year’

Traxinger serves as office manager/principal’s secretary

– Kamal Traxinger has been named the 2023 Classified Employee of the Year at Paso Robles High School (PRHS). Traxinger, who serves as office manager/principal’s secretary, joined the Bearcat team in September 2022, following an extensive search for the right candidate, according to the school.

Since her arrival, Traxinger has made a significant impact, bringing a fresh and new perspective to PRHS with her wealth of knowledge from working in districts outside the area, according to a recent newsletter sent by the school. She has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of several systems and structures in a short amount of time, and her positive and professional demeanor has made her a valuable addition to the PRHS team.

The award highlights the importance of classified employees in supporting the school district’s goals and objectives.

Share To Social Media