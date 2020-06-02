KCBX brings the Live Oak Music Festival to the radio this summer

–KCBX announced Monday that the station will bring a special 2020 Live Oak Music Festival to the airwaves on June 19th through the 21st, the same dates previously scheduled for the Live Oak Music Festival at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo, which has been postponed until 2021. The station will also offer a video stream of some live, local performances, in conjunction with Big Big SLO.

The event, being called Live Oak Music Festival “On the Radio,” will be broadcast on the station’s FM frequencies as well as its live online stream at kcbx.org. The video stream will be available at liveoakfest.org and on social media. The weekend will be filled with more than 30 hours of music from the festival’s archive recordings of past stage performances, along with live concerts from local musicians and special appearances by other Live Oak personalities, such as Emcee Joe Craven.

KCBX is encouraging listeners and viewers to set up camp in their homes and back yards during the 3-day event and invite their friends to participate through live online feeds, social network posts, and sharing photos with the station.

KCBX President and General Manager, Frank Lanzone, said the decision behind the radio event. “In its 30 year history, we’ve never had to cancel Live Oak. It’s hard to tell people that they can’t get together with their friends and celebrate with us this year, so we want to help them replicate, as much as possible, the spirit of Live Oak in and around their own spaces. We hope families jam together, camp out in their back yards together, and share their experiences with the community.”

In addition to sharing some of the best performances in Live Oak history, the public will have the opportunity to connect and shop with past Art Walk artisans and Marketplace vendors through the Live Oak website, liveoakfest.org. There will also be an online auction featuring items donated to help raise money to support the festival, including the 2020 Live Oak quilt made by Dorothy Deis, art from local artists and items from local businesses.

