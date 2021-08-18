KCBX joins 30 stations state-wide to celebrate ‘California Public Radio Day’

California Public Radio Day raises awareness and financial support for nonprofit radio

—After a successful inaugural year, California Public Radio Day returns with 30 stations coming together to commemorate the day. The single-day celebration is aimed at creating awareness for the vital public service brought to the community by public radio. Stations across the state, from San Diego to Arcata, will collectively encourage listeners to support their local station. This year, California Public Radio Day will take place on Aug. 26.

Last year, KCBX Public Radio 90.1 FM participated in the first California Public Radio Day, which saw a great outpouring of support from the community, both in the number of donors and the dollar amount raised. Now with more stations participating, including digital-only stations, the expectation is that the momentum will continue.

In a joint statement, the participating organizations said, “This past year has underlined the importance of access to trustworthy public media for everyone in our communities. In the midst of unprecedented challenges, public radio stations across the state stand together united for what connects us. Whether it’s the importance of information or the power of music, we believe in public radio’s ability to uplift voices of the community to entertain, educate, inform, and inspire, and so do our listeners. From timely and localized reporting on fires, to shining a light on our communities, public radio is essential. But without the financial support of our listeners, we are at great risk of faltering on this mission. We are overjoyed to see our ranks grow in our second year, proving that California Public Radio Day is here to stay as a day for us to celebrate a shared commitment to public radio and the unique and varied lifestyles that make up our state.”

Participating public radio stations across California include: 88.5 FM (Northridge), Cap Radio (Sacramento), DubLab (Los Angeles), KALW (San Francisco), KAZU (Monterey Bay), KCBX (San Luis Obispo), KCHO North State Public Radio (Chico), KCLU (Santa Barbara), KCRW (Santa Monica), KDFC (San Francisco), KDVS (UC Davis), KFCF (Fresno), KISL (Avalon), KJCC (San Jose City College), KKJZ (Long Beach), KMUD (Redway), KPBS (San Diego), KPCC (Pasadena), KPFA (Berkeley), KPFK (Los Angeles), KQED (San Francisco), KRCB (Santa Rosa), KUSC (Los Angeles), KVCR (San Bernardino), KVPR (Fresno), KXLU (Loyola Marymount University), KX FM (Laguna Beach), KZSC (Santa Cruz), KZYX (Mendocino), UCLA Radio (UCLA).

Follow the campaign on social media with the hashtag #CaliforniaPublicRadioDay

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related